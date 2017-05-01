Ministers accuse Tory of going too far blaming province for housing woes

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca has accused Mayor John Tory of going too far when he visited a social housing complex Sunday armed with flyers suggesting the province is neglecting residents.

“There’s a fine line between passionate advocacy for your community and moving in a different direction altogether,” Del Duca told reporters at city hall. “I think the behaviour is a little bit over the line.”

The war of words between Queen’s Park and city hall has been heating up after last week’s Ontario budget ignored Tory’s requests for additional funding for social housing repairs and future transit projects.

On Sunday, Tory was at a west-end Toronto Community Housing complex with flyers featuring photos of Etobicoke North MPP Shafiq Qaadri that say, “The Ontario Government is not helping to get your housing fixed.” It urges residents to contact their MPP to “say no to closing housing.”

Wynne continued to defend her budget Monday and accused Tory of making “a bunch of false claims” about the government’s spending plan.

“I think this is what happens after a budget. The City of Toronto wants more and you know that’s kind of the way it goes,” Wynne said in a radio interview on NewsTalk 1010.

She cited the $130 million earmarked for energy retrofits, part of an ongoing program that also applies to social housing, and $130 million more for new programs to prevent homelessness.

“We’re going to continue to work with him (Tory) because look, I’ve got social housing units in my own riding. I know that they need work.”

Housing Minister Chris Ballard also released an open letter defending the province's record on housing and transit.

“Despite claims otherwise, the province is very aware of Toronto’s needs. Since 2003, we’ve put $1.4 billion into affordable housing, social housing, and homelessness prevention in Toronto,” it said.

The province has yet to commit funding to a one-third share of social housing repairs requested by the city, which totals $864 million.

Del Duca made his comments during an impromptu appearance Monday morning on Tory’s turf at city hall while the mayor held a scheduled meeting with Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown.

After meeting behind closed doors, the PC leader said if elected next year, he will be a premier who stands up for Toronto and will fulfill funding commitments.

While Brown adopted some of the mayor’s rhetoric, suggesting, for instance, that Wynne and the Liberals had “turned their back” on Toronto taxpayers, he offered no major spending commitments if his party forms the next provincial government.

Instead, Brown announced “the first in a series of concrete promises,” that will be followed by “additional measures” to respond to Toronto’s priorities.

These initial measures include introducing a private member’s bill to respond to the mayor’s request to block convicted criminals from re-applying to live in Toronto Community Housing, something the Wynne government has so far rejected.

An Ontario PC government would also allow TCH to purchase natural gas independently, which the city has estimated could save $6.3 million annually.

Nor did Brown say how much a Tory government would contribute toward TCH’s massive repair bill, with hundreds of units threatened for closure this years.

“We have to take care of these people, I get that, I appreciate that,” Brown said. “Right now, we need to look at the provincial books to make sure that the help Toronto needs is there, and certainly it is a conversation that we started today. I realize we have to do our part.”

Brown said it was also “premature” to comment on funding Toronto’s priority transit projects, including the downtown relief line, but said it’s reasonable the city wants reliable funding from the province.