Mississauga's Poet Laureate wants youth to embrace arts

Mississauga has a fresh new voice in 22-year-old Wali Shah.

The spoken word artist and fourth-year University of Toronto student has been named the city’s second-ever poet laureate, and he has big plans to encourage young people to take up arts.

“Mississauga is a very youth-oriented city,” said Shah, who discovered his knack for writing and performing at age 12 and has travelled all over the country for public speaking engagements. “It’s not just for me being on the big stage, but for other kids to know they too can dream big and work hard. Anything is possible.”

As poet laureate, Shah will serve as Mississauga’s literary ambassador, helping to raise the profile of the city’s writers. He has also been involved in efforts to create social change through his work, partnering with different schools, CrimeStoppers, Bell Let’s Talk and the United Way.

It wasn’t an easy choice for him to embrace arts. Having immigrated from Pakistan, he said his parents preferred that he pursue a career with high social status, like becoming a lawyer, doctor or engineer. It wasn't until recently that his parents finally accepted and supported his passion for a different career choice, he said.

“This is almost like a validation for me, just to make my parents proud and show that what I’m doing is important,” he added, noting it’s an example for other parents who may not be enthusiastic about careers in arts.

He’s already working on a poem to perform for the upcoming Canada Day, where thousands are expected to attend celebrations at Square One.

“I want to talk about diversity in Canada,” he said. “I want to talk about Mississauga being home and how proud I am for my community. And make the audience laugh a little bit.”

First Poet Laureate:

Mississauga’s first Poet Laureate was Anna Yin, who was appointed to the position back in 2015.

Wali Shah’s Poem for Canada Day: