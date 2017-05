April auto sales fall compared with year ago after record first quarter

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — After a record-breaking first quarter, monthly new auto sales in Canada fell compared with a year ago for the first time this year in April.

DesRosiers Automotive Reports says overall sales fell 1.6 per cent, as 197,203 vehicles rolled off lots last month compared with a year ago when April sales totalled a record 200,384.

The consulting firms says passenger car sales retreated 8.7 per cent last month while light truck sales increased 2.5 per cent.

But for the first four months of the year, total sales — at 618,721 units — still remained 2.5 per cent above the 603,364 sold by the end of April 2016.

Thirteen out of the 26 brands reported lower year-over-year sales in April, including Toyota, which sold 9.9 per cent fewer vehicles last month, followed by FCA which slipped 9.1 per cent and Nissan which fell 8.1 per cent.

Among the brands gaining ground, growth was led by Jaguar, Maserati and General Motors, which increased 16.4 per cent.