Ethics committee recommends expelling Senator Don Meredith over sex with teen

Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith should be expelled from Canada’s upper chamber for his sexual affair with a teenage girl, which constitutes “one of the most egregious breaches” of a senator’s role and the public trust, according to a report tabled Tuesday.

The Senate’s ethics committee made the possibly precedent-setting ruling after its sixth meeting on Meredith’s affair earlier Tuesday.

“He has abused his privileged position of authority and trust by engaging in behaviour that is incompatible with his office,” the report reads.

“He has brought disrepute to himself and the institution.”

The report says that, in making its recommendation, it only ever considered suspending or expelling Meredith, a married Pentecostal pastor from Richmond Hill.

Meredith’s lawyer argued that he should be suspended from the Senate without pay for one to two years. But the ethics committee disagreed; the report slams Meredith for his “indifferent attitude” toward the Senate’s investigation into the affair, which was exposed by the Star in 2015.

Only after the upper chamber’s ethics officer found Meredith used his position to “lure or attract” the teenage girl into a sexual relationship — in a damning publication on March 9 — did the senator acknowledge his “moral failings,” the committee report says.

“The only appropriate sanctions under the circumstances are those that would restore the dignity, reputation and integrity of the position of senator and the institution of the Senate,” the report says.

Meredith now has the right to address the Senate within five sitting days, before the chamber decides his fate in a vote, said committee chair Raynell Andreychuk. If no changes are proposed to the report, it will go to a vote in no longer than 15 sitting days, she said.