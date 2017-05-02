Ontario cuts $1.4M in funding for Toronto Public Library

The Ontario government is cutting $1.4 million in funding to the Toronto Public Library over this year and next, which will trigger service cuts for library users, the city librarian is warning.

In an email obtained by the Star, Vickery Bowles warns city manager Peter Wallace of “some concerning news I received last Friday from Kevin Finnerty,” the assistant deputy minister for culture at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

The ministry has cut TPL’s provincial funding by 20 per cent — “funding that has been received annually for almost the past 20 years, although flat-lined” in recent years, Bowles wrote late Monday afternoon.

“This represents $1.4 million with an in-year 2017 budget cut of $700,000 and the remaining $700,000 in 2018.”

The reduction for Toronto appears to relate to a recent provincial announcement of a $1 million investment in rural, remote and indigenous libraries, she wrote.

“We applaud this much-needed investment,” Bowles added. “However, this corresponding reduction in funding at TPL cannot be absorbed and there will be service impacts.

“This provincial funding is a major source of revenue for TPL’s digitization program including content development, web development, and online services for all Ontarians. This program provides online access to the Toronto Reference Library’s vast and unique collection of historical materials about Ontario and Canada from pre-1900 to present day, as well as our deep expertise in this area.”

Bowles concluded that she expects the province to provide formal notification of the cut “very soon” and will report on resulting impacts at this month’s meeting of the TPL board.

In the Legislature's daily question period, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath took the government to task for the cut, saying low-income people rely heavily on them for Internet access, books, newspapers and other resources.

“Libraries are one of the great equalizers. They are key to the poverty reduction strategy,” Horwath said.

Culture Minister Eleanor McMahon said the government is still providing support to libraries but has reviewed the money given to the TPL program and found it was “not necessarily effective,” with some being left unspent.

That assertion was flatly denied Tuesday by a TPL spokesperson. “We spent all the funds,” Ana-Maria Critchley said.

Bowles was travelling Tuesday and unavailable for comment.

In February, city council approved TPL’s net budget of $179 million for this year, a 1.1-per-cent hike over last year. Bowles cut 2 per cent in spending in response to council’s request, initiated by Mayor John Tory, for all departments and agencies to find 2.6 per cent in “efficiencies.”

News of the provincial budget cut will only heat up the ongoing war of words between Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne over the Liberal government’s treatment of Toronto.

On Sunday, Tory made a campaign-style visit to a west-end community housing complex, handing out pamphlets urging residents to pressure their Liberal MPP for Queen’s Park to pay $864 million as a one-third share of Toronto Community Housing unit repairs.

Tory had loudly lobbied Wynne ahead of the budget and was, sources say, surprised and upset when it contained no money for TCH repairs.

On Monday, he welcomed Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown to city hall and got an impromptu visit from two Liberal cabinet ministers arguing their case.

TCH, the largest social housing provider in Canada, is planning to close 400 homes next year because of a lack of repair money. Those closures, on top of 600 units to be boarded this year, would bring the total number of shuttered homes to 1,000 by the end of 2018.

Wynne shot back Tuesday, saying Tory’s allegation that her government has “turned its back” on Toronto are false.

“There are statements being made out of city hall that are simply not true,” Wynne told reporters Tuesday at Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa.