Ontario government seeking reports on preventing youth radicalization

TORONTO — The Ontario government is trying to better understand how young people become radicalized and how to prevent it.

The Minister of Children and Youth Services says the government has issued a request for proposals, seeking one or two experts to do research and report back on youth radicalization.

Michael Coteau says the government is concerned about all kinds of radicalization, including race-based hate and religious extremism.

Coteau cited a shooting at a Quebec City mosque earlier this year and reports of young people joining terrorist groups and white supremacist groups as reasons for his concern.