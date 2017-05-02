Treat your dog to a free weekend party in Liberty Village
Toronto Art Crawl will be hosting Pampered Pooches TO, a free one-day puppy party in Liberty Village on May 6.
If you and your furry friend plan to take a pass on Woofstock and its $10 cover charge this summer, a free weekend puppy party could be just the ticket.
The group says 45 booths will be set up for vendors to hawk the standard canine accoutrements to the city’s doggedly devoted, from treats to training to haute couture.
Pampered Pooches goes down in the Liberty Village Presentation Centre parking lot at 80 Lynn Williams St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
