Scarborough Bluffs Park has a new name

So many people got lost at Scarborough Bluffs Park that the city is changing the name to reduce confusion.

After getting approval from Scarborough Community Council, in one month the popular site will officially be known as Scarborough Crescent Park.

People who want to see the actual bluffs should visit Bluffer’s Park and Beach at the bottom of Brimley Rd. But many end up at Scarborough Bluffs Park located at 61 Undercliff Dr., causing much confusion.

With the increase of visitors during the spring and summer months, Toronto Police receives dozens of calls from people fighting over parking spots or who are simply lost. Last year EMS responded to 25 safety incidents of visitors who tried to climb down the bluffs after realizing they were on the wrong side of the park.