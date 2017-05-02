Toronto stock index gains in broad-based advance, loonie weakens

Toronto's main stock index is up moderately this morning in a broadbased advance offset by weakness in the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.24 points to 15,626.87, after 90 minutes of trading.

Most of Canada's big banks and insurance companies were down, but their declines were modest and most of the market's other sectors were up.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 23.24 points to 20,936.70. The S&P 500 index shed 0.31 of a point to 2,388.02, and the Nasdaq composite index was down 1.03 points to 6,090.57.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.82 cents US, weaker from Monday.

The June crude contract was down 21 cents at US$48.63 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.21 per mmBTU.