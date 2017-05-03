Bombay Sapphire gin recalled in five provinces over wrong alcohol content

TORONTO — At least five provincial liquor control agencies are recalling 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin because they contain more alcohol than the amount stated on the label.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario was the first to remove the affected product from all of its stores shelves.

The Crown corporation says the recall was initiated after an investigation by its quality assurance team found the gin's alcohol content was 77 per cent, instead of the 40 per cent declared on the label.

Since then, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, Saskatchewan's Liquor and Gaming Authority, the Societe Des Alcools du Quebec, and Nova Scotia Liquor Control have all followed suit.

Customers and licensees are advised to return the recalled product for a full refund.

This is the second such incident in Ontario in as many months.

An Ontario-made brand of vodka was pulled from shelves in early March because one batch contained double the stated amount of alcohol.