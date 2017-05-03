City prepares for possible evacuation of Toronto island residents

Toronto Island Park officials say emergency plans for evacuation are in place for island residents if a forecast heavy downpour causes flooding or creates dangerous living conditions.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Wednesday evening ahead of the 40 to 70 mm of rain that is expected to accumulate starting Thursday at around 2 p.m. to Saturday night.

The heavy rainfall, possible flooding and storm activity may make for dangerous living conditions for the approximately 700 residents living on the Toronto islands, according to Matthew Cutler, spokesperson for the city’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation department.

“If the storm and flooding make it unsafe, then we will make the decision to evacuate the residents,” said Cutler.

According to city officials, a ferry will be stationed by the island side Wednesday night in case any residents want to leave their homes.

“Sand, sandbags and shovels will be made available at three conspicuous locations along the roadway on Wards Island for any residents who wish to implement additional protection of their residences,” the city said in a news release Wednesday.

Toronto Island Park officials are also warning that the services and facilities at the park can either be “closed or operate under restricted levels” due to heavy rain expected in the city.

Facilities such as park washrooms and services such as the ferry rides can be closed or operate under reduced hours for the public.

“Some parts of the park, such as the bathrooms, have already been flooded due to the high water levels,” said Cutler.

“There is no concern for public safety…we are just making sure the public knows about possible changes and what is available to them.”

“There are numerous low-lying sections of Toronto Island Park that are under risk of flooding. Some roads are currently closed in the Park as a result of pooling and ponding,” the Park and Forestry department said in a news release.

Centreville Amusement Park located on Centre Island has also delayed its spring opening by a week due to the high water levels, according to Cutler.

“While we were set to open the park for the 50th year on May 6th, we will be delaying it for a week due to safety concerns around water levels that are affecting some of our rides,” the amusement park said in a statement.

Starting Thursday, park officials and the city will be working on installing armour stone on the north shore of Ward’s Island to prevent heavy waves from flooding the nearby electrical infrastructure.

The city says it will also be placing sand bags and pumps to disperse water from facilities and prevent erosion.

According to Cutler, park officials are monitoring the forecast and will notify the public with any future updates.