Scarborough Centre councillor vows not to cut trees for sidewalk renovation

Scarborough may have a problem of uneven sidewalks but one councillor has vowed possible solutions can never include cutting down trees.

At a community council meeting Tuesday, a report from the city’s transportation services indicated they had identified about 8,000 tripping hazards on the Scarborough sidewalks throughout last year. According to the staff report, nearly half of those discontinuities were found in the immediate vicinity of overgrown tree roots.

The council asked for a report on possible lawsuits filed by people who’ve fallen victim of damaged sidewalks and how much they’ve cost the city. But Scarborough-Agincourt councillor Jim Karygiannis attracted ire from his colleagues when he suggested some of the trees should be cut down and replaced by less invasive species.

“There are thousands and thousands of tripping hazards all over the city but the trees are not the cause of this problem,” said Glenn de Baeremaeker, who represents Scarborough Centre and is a longtime tree advocate.

He instead believes sidewalk heaves are a result of Canadian freezing winters, which force the landscape at various levels to move up or sink down. The city should invest in fixing those sidewalk damages the same way it fixes thousands of potholes every year, he said.

Instead of cutting trees, De Baeremaeker suggests trimming up tree roots, pour new dirt to make the area smooth and safe, or even slightly redesign the sidewalk for a better adjustment.