Downtown Yonge BIA launches program to connect homeless with social services

We’re from the BIA and we’re here to help.

After a failed attempt to improve downtown safety through strict bylaw enforcement, the Downtown Yonge business association is, you might say, trying to kill the problem with kindness.

The association has launched a plan leaders say will make streets safer by equipping business owners with tools to direct panhandlers and street-involved people off sidewalks and toward social services like shelters.

Staff at downtown stores are being armed with pamphlets outlining where people can find help. They’ll also be given a “how to report a crime” infographic which suggests alternatives to calling 911.

Everyone from downtown Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam to a nurse on the front lines of street health is singing the praises of what’s been dubbed the Safe and Inclusive Streets Strategy.

But at least some of the people being targeted say it’s not the answer to anyone’s problems.

The city needs to focus on more money for affordable housing if the true goal is to help people who are homeless, one person panhandling on Yonge Street told Metro on Wednesday.

While he likes the idea behind the push, another man said many of the social services listed in the pamphlet that’s part of the program are “packed” and don’t have enough resources to help.

Mark Garner, the BIA’s executive director, pointed to an increase in discarded needles on sidewalks to anecdotes about crimes that go underreported as evidence of the problems faced. Wong-Tam, meanwhile, pointed to recent stabbings in the area.

Garner said the program came after two years of trying alternative approaches, one of which included hiring a former military officer to look for people not walking the straight and narrow.

Another tactic focused on what Garner called “positive outreach” but that ended up turning BIA members into “enablers.” The new approach, he added, is “somewhere in the middle.”

The program is largely designed to “connect people with the right services they need for their quality of life.”

Street nurse Cathy Crowe, who looked at the booklet before it was published, called the strategy “very modern.”