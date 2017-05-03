News / Toronto

Former CP editor-in-chief Scott White to head Conversation Canada

TORONTO — Scott White, who served as editor-in-chief of The Canadian Press for 16 years, has been appointed to lead The Conversation Canada.

It's a national non-profit journalism start-up expected to launch this spring.

Bringing together academics and journalists, The Conversation Canada will be part of a global network of analysis and commentary to be written by academics and edited by journalists.

Prior to his stint as editor-in-chief at CP, White served as Washington correspondent for the wire service and also did a term as British Columbia bureau chief. 

Most recently, White — who has an MBA from the Rotman School of Management — was a vice-president with Postmedia Network.

