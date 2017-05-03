Photos: Former Toronto mayor's home hits the market for almost $18M

A former mayor of Toronto’s home has hit the market for a princely sum.

The Rosedale estate that once belonged to George Geary has been listed for sale by Sotheby’s for a staggering $17.7M.

Built in 1857, the 12,000-square-foot mansion sits on a one-acre lot at 124 Park Road. Aside from the location, whoever ponies up the major cash will also get two kitchens, five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine cellar and even a basement ball hockey room.

Oh, and a garage that “will show your automobiles in a stunning display,” according to the listing.

Geary served as the mayor of Toronto from 1910 to 1912, when he stepped down to serve as the city’s chief legal counsel, which was clearly lucrative work. Geary also served as a Toronto MP from 1925 to 1935, when he lived at the mansion.

The estate’s current owners have not been identified.

In other real estate news, Toronto is still in the midst of a severe affordable housing crunch while the province and the city argue over who should address it.