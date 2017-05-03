News / Toronto

Photos: Former Toronto mayor's home hits the market for almost $18M

The mansion in south Rosedale belonged to George Geary, who was the city's mayor from 1910-1912.

A 12,000 square-foot mansion that once belonged to a former mayor of Toronto has hit the market in Rosedale.

A former mayor of Toronto’s home has hit the market for a princely sum.

An underground tunnel with Las Vegas casino carpeting takes you from the main house to the coach house.

The Rosedale estate that once belonged to George Geary has been listed for sale by Sotheby’s for a staggering $17.7M.

Hmmm...is this a light living room kind of day or a dark living room kind of day?

Built in 1857, the 12,000-square-foot mansion sits on a one-acre lot at 124 Park Road. Aside from the location, whoever ponies up the major cash will also get two kitchens, five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine cellar and even a basement ball hockey room.

Oh, and a garage that “will show your automobiles in a stunning display,” according to the listing.

Yeah, it's a dark living room kind of day, so grab a red from the wine cellar.

Geary served as the mayor of Toronto from 1910 to 1912, when he stepped down to serve as the city’s chief legal counsel, which was clearly lucrative work. Geary also served as a Toronto MP from 1925 to 1935, when he lived at the mansion.

The games room sits outside the tunnel to the coach house, just in case your guests are not allowed inside the mansion.

The estate’s current owners have not been identified.

A small rink just looks so strange without a ring of realtor ads around it.

In other real estate news, Toronto is still in the midst of a severe affordable housing crunch while the province and the city argue over who should address it.

One of the estate's five bedrooms.

