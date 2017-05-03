High Park has more to offer than capybaras and cherry blossoms

We’ve all heard about the capybaras and the cherry blossoms, but there are a lot of other natural wonders in Toronto’s High Park.

“You have to be going to the park regularly and you never know what you’ll see,” said local naturalist and educator Richard Aaron who’s giving a public talk on the subject on May 4.

Aaron gave Metro a sneak peak at his High Park nature safari.

Great horned owl: Aaron won’t say where, because they get stressed when people crowd around them, but there’s a pair raising chicks in a nest somewhere in the park right now.

Abbott's sphinx moth: The caterpillars were spotted and photographed in the park by a member of the nature centre staff in July 2012. They’re either brown, to camouflage with bark, or have bright green spots, to blend in with unripe grapes they eat.

Blanding's turtle: These little reptiles are a “species of concern” in Ontario, as populations are declining. Their high-domed shell looks like a WWII army helmet from far away. Aaron said he saw one in June 2013 in High Park.

Mink: The furry critters have been spotted in the park several times over the years.

Horse Nettle: Sightings of this non-native plant surprise even seasoned botanists, said Aaron.

But don’t touch the spines on the stalk. “You don’t want to run your hand along it, you’d come up bleeding,” he said.