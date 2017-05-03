Mississauga man arrested in slaying of his son's girlfriend

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A 64-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of his son's girlfriend.

Peel regional police say Cheryl McVarish, 43, was last seen at her home in Mississauga, Ont. on Mar. 13.

A week later they say her body was found lying in the driveway of the residence, but offered no further details.

The cause of death remains under investigation, though police say blunt-force trauma was a factor.

They say they arrested 64-year-old Gil Dasilva on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder in McVarish's death.