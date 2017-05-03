NewsAlert: Torstar reports $24.4 million loss, plan to cut 110 positions

TORONTO — The owner of the Toronto Star and other media operations is making provisions to cut 110 positions.

Torstar hasn't provided details about what parts of its business will lose positions.

But Torstar says it's aiming for $5.3 million of annualized savings.

The Toronto-based newspaper and digital media company says it had a $24.4 million loss in the first quarter of this year.

Its revenue was down by $18.1 million or 10 per cent from the same time last year