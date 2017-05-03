First look at plans for massive redevelopment near Dufferin Mall

Aubrey Reeves is sure of one thing: the corner of Bloor and Dufferin was always going to transform. What form that will take now depends on a development plan for the 7.3-hectares on the southwest corner.

“We’re on a trajectory of change,” she said. “But that kind of development will feed off that change.”

Reeves, who has lived nearby since 2004, says the neighbourhood is shifting from a quiet pocket dominated by Portuguese bakeries to a bustling strip with an increasingly downtown feel. It might have the bars and art galleries to match, but doesn’t have the density — yet.

The TDSB declared the site surplus land in 2013 and selected developers Metropia and Capital Developments last December.

The renderings, revealed for the first time in a community meeting in April, show sidewalk cafes and a European-style “high street” of retail along Bloor.

Local councillor Ana Bailao references the Honest Ed’s redevelopment when speaking about the proposal. It also comes as Galleria Mall, just a few blocks north at Dupont and Dufferin streets, is slated for similar redevelopment.

“This is the city evolving,” said Bailao, adding her main concern is “making sure the community has a very strong voice at the table.”

Todd Cowan, managing partner of Capital Developments, says it will include a series of uses “so that that site is lively 24 hours a day.” That, paired with its proximity to transit, is a proven formula for success, he said.

Reeves, who has been active in the community consultations, says she has no issue with density as a concept, but stresses the growth needs to be managed carefully.

There is no timeline for construction and the first draft of plans is set to go to the city in the fall.

Potential uses for the site include: