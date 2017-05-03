News / Toronto

First look at plans for massive redevelopment near Dufferin Mall

The southwest corner of Bloor and Dufferin is set for a mixed-use redevelopment that could include condos, office space, restaurants and more.

Looking south from Bloor St. toward Dufferin Mall.

Contributed/ Bloor Dufferin Development Limited Partnership

Looking south from Bloor St. toward Dufferin Mall.

Aubrey Reeves is sure of one thing: the corner of Bloor and Dufferin was always going to transform. What form that will take now depends on a development plan for the 7.3-hectares on the southwest corner.

“We’re on a trajectory of change,” she said. “But that kind of development will feed off that change.”

The current view, looking north from Croatia St. to Bloor.

Eduardo Lima/Metro

The current view, looking north from Croatia St. to Bloor.

Reeves, who has lived nearby since 2004, says the neighbourhood is shifting from a quiet pocket dominated by Portuguese bakeries to a bustling strip with an increasingly downtown feel. It might have the bars and art galleries to match, but doesn’t have the density — yet.

The TDSB declared the site surplus land in 2013 and selected developers Metropia and Capital Developments last December.

The renderings, revealed for the first time in a community meeting in April, show sidewalk cafes and a European-style “high street” of retail along Bloor.

The shuttered Kent School is slated for heritage preservation.

Contributed/ Bloor Dufferin Development Limited Partnership

The shuttered Kent School is slated for heritage preservation.

The Kent School on Dufferin St. is no longer operating.

Eduardo Lima/Metro

The Kent School on Dufferin St. is no longer operating.

Local councillor Ana Bailao references the Honest Ed’s redevelopment when speaking about the proposal. It also comes as Galleria Mall, just a few blocks north at Dupont and Dufferin streets, is slated for similar redevelopment.

“This is the city evolving,” said Bailao, adding her main concern is “making sure the community has a very strong voice at the table.”

Todd Cowan, managing partner of Capital Developments, says it will include a series of uses “so that that site is lively 24 hours a day.” That, paired with its proximity to transit, is a proven formula for success, he said.

Reeves, who has been active in the community consultations, says she has no issue with density as a concept, but stresses the growth needs to be managed carefully.

There is no timeline for construction and the first draft of plans is set to go to the city in the fall.

Potential uses for the site include:

A proposed Mews, with murals designed by local artists Anastasia Sokolyk and Wandy Cheng.

Contributed/ Bloor Dufferin Development Limited Partnership

A proposed Mews, with murals designed by local artists Anastasia Sokolyk and Wandy Cheng.

Bloor Street will include shops and restaurants.

Contributed/ Bloor Dufferin Development Limited Partnership

Bloor Street will include shops and restaurants.

A new park on the site will have to complement the nearby Dufferin Grove, said the co-developer.

Contributed/ Bloor Dufferin Development Limited Partnership

A new park on the site will have to complement the nearby Dufferin Grove, said the co-developer.

The new park on the site could include a water feature.

Contributed/ Bloor Dufferin Development Limited Partnership

The new park on the site could include a water feature.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...