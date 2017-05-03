Support for Raptors ignites wagers and trash talk

The trash talk between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers has spilled off court and into the realm of local politics and libraries.

Midtown councillor Josh Matlow is engaged in a cross-border wager with counterpart Matt Zone in Cleveland, as basketball teams from both cities battle it out in the second round of this year’s NBA Playoffs.

In one Twitter exchange during Monday’s Game 1, Zone posted a picture of Justin Trudeau and quipped it wasn’t fair the country’s leader was also praying for the victory. “I’m willing to switch,” he teased.

“You can keep your president. But we’ll happily take your king,” Matlow shot back, in reference to LeBron James.

Should Cleveland lose the series, Zone will come to Toronto and help clean up Cleveland St. near Eglinton and Bayview. If the Raptors lose, Zone told media he’ll re-designate a street called Toronto Way and have Matlow pick up trash.

Public libraries in both cities are engaged in a trash talk of their own. Through book spine poetry, a librarian in Cleveland stacked up book titles to read: Toronto The Little Brother, Cleveland The Spoiler, One More Time.

A modest reply from Toronto read: Nation At Play, Working Against Odds, Let The Games Begin.