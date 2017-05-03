Toronto increasingly a high-rise city as detached homes decline, census shows

The number of detached homes in Toronto has decreased while the number of highrises has skyrocketed, according to the latest census data.

It’s part of the slow but sure decline of the detached single-family home over the past few decades.

“Toronto has been undergoing this change for quite some time,” said Jeff Randle, an analyst for Statistics Canada.

In 2016, Toronto had 5,000 fewer detached homes compared to 2011, the last year the census was taken. Over the same period, there were 64,000 additional highrise units in the city.

Forty-four per cent of Toronto households are now in highrises, by far the highest rate in Canada among cities of 50,000 people or more, according to StatsCan.

A total of 66.3 per cent of Toronto’s households are apartment units, and only 24.2 per cent are detached homes.

Graham Haines, research and policy manager at Ryerson University’s City Building Institute, said the census data mostly confirmed what people already knew about Toronto’s growing housing market — based on earlier studies and the construction that people can see all around them.

But he added it’s another sign that Toronto policymakers should think beyond detached homes.

“Policies need to be made around the types of development that are possible,” he said, as opposed to the current political dialogue that still privileges the dream of the detached single-family home.

Torontonians are increasingly buying apartments.

Condo apartment sales rose 73 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 over the same period last year, according to an Urbanation study.

The census data does not differentiate between which households were condos and which were rental units.

Coun. Josh Matlow agreed the city should increasingly focus on policies that affect people who live in apartments. He cited high rents, tenant rights and the pressure development has on local infrastructure among the big issues.

But he thinks many councillors still need to make progress wrapping their head around the changing city.