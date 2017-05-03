Toronto French Consulate braces for crowds in final round of presidential voting

The French Consulate in Toronto is bracing for thousands of expats to cast their votes in the upcoming final round of the presidential election after an unexpectedly high turnout in the first round.

Marc Trouyet, Consul General of France in Toronto, told Metro during the April first vote the number of people who cast their ballots was up 52 per cent, to about 3,000, and the unexpected surge resulted in long line-ups at the ballot box.

“That’s a great number of course,” he said.

“I hope that the turnout will be as large as it was for the first round.”



Trouyet said the consulate has added extra security and staff for Saturday’s final run-off between the far right Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen and more centrist Emmanuel Macron.

“We think we have made all the reasonable and possible measures to facilitate,” he said.

The Consul General said the voting bump is partly due to more French people living in the GTA but also because of increased turnout of those already living in the area.

The election is being watched closely worldwide as nationalist Le Pen is seen as a potential ally for U.S. president Donald Trump. She has threatened to pull France out of the European Union and NATO and pledged to restrict immigration.

There are about 7,000 French nationals registered with the consulate and an estimated 12 to 15 thousand in the GTA, most with dual French-Canadian citizenship, said Trouyet.

Anyone in Ontario or Manitoba registered as a French citizen with the consulate can show up to vote on May 6 if they bring French ID. People can also vote by proxy.The vote is held one day before the French one to account for the time difference.

Thomas Gallezot, a French citizen who is the local delegate for the Emmanuel Macron campaign, said many people were left waiting three hours to vote, but that didn’t dampen their spirits.

“The atmosphere was really amazing,” he said.

“Normally French people are complaining a lot.”

Metro could not find am equivalent Le Pen campaign representative in the GTA.

Campaigns for French politicians abroad are not new, said Gallezot, but the level of participation is.