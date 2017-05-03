Toronto man charged for ‘puzzling’ intimidation videos put online
A 21-year-old man has been arrested after videos were posted online that Toronto police say are “shocking” and “puzzling.”
The videos showed a pair of men intimidating Torontonians, as well as employees of businesses and restaurants across the city. The pair grabbed employees, stole items, “terrorized and harassed the people they came into contact with,” a police news release said.
The two men would video these encounters, then post them on social media accounts, police said.
“Anyone looking at those videos would have been absolutely appalled,” Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash said in an interview.
On Friday, police became aware of a group known as “F---ry in the Six” who posted multiple videos on social media accounts. The first video was posted in May, 2016 and the most recent was posted last week.
Police have arrested Liban Issa and are searching for 21-year-old Mustafe Mohamed. Both men are from Toronto.
Issa is facing charges for mischief, common nuisance, criminal harassment and administering a false fire alarm.
Police are asking witnesses and anyone who was captured in the videos to contact police at 416-808-2300.
