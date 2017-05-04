Caribbean festival band considers changing costumes
Costumes unveiled Tuesday contained headdresses that have sparked outrage from Indigenous people.
A mas band that’s part of the upcoming Toronto Caribbean Festival is considering nixing headdresses and other costumes that sparked outrage from advocates and Indigenous people.
Members of Carnival Nationz, one of the most popular bands at the annual festival, came under fire this week for designing costumes depicting Indigenous culture as part of its project Oh Canada, marking the festival’s 50th anniversary and the country’s 150th birthday.
“We will make a change,” said the festival’s spokesperson Stephen Weir, noting leaders of Carnival Nationz were meeting with Indigenous representatives Wednesday afternoon to figure things out.
Weir said the costumes in question are an artistic rendition of Trinidadian traditions. Different versions of the same outfits have been part of the festival every year for the past 50 years, and “nobody has complained” until now.
“That doesn’t make it right,” he said, adding there was no ill intent behind the design. “We don’t want to offend anybody.”
Many members of Indigenous communities took offence over the use of headdresses in celebratory decorations, as they’re normally reserved for respected leaders.
“The headdress thing does not happen with bikinis,” said Dawn Marie Marchand, a Cree/Métis artist from Cold Lake First Nations in Alberta. “If you went to a modern-day pow wow, and I know they happen in the Toronto Area, you will not ever see this compilation of feathers.”
