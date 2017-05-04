CIBC hikes takeover bid for Chicago-based bank to $6.8B

TORONTO — CIBC is hiking its friendly takeover offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp to $6.8 billion, the second increase in recent weeks.

The Toronto-based bank (TSX:CM) is now offering US$27.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share.

The revised CIBC offer adds US$3 per share in cash or about $200 million to its March 30 bid.

The latest revision comes after the ISS shareholder advisory service concluded that a stand-alone PrivateBancorp would provide more potential upside for PrivateBancorp investors than the CIBC offer on the table at the time.

PrivateBancorp investors are scheduled to meet on May 12 to vote on the takeover offer.