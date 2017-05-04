Toronto warns Don Valley Parkway may be closed during Friday afternoon commute

Toronto officials say the Don Valley Parkway could face possible closures during the Friday afternoon rush hour commute due to flooding caused by a heavy downpour.

With up to 90 mm of rain expected to accumulate from Thursday to Saturday, city officials are expressing their concern with the potential for flooding across Toronto, including the roadways.

“The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall,” Environment Canada said in a special rainfall warning on Thursday.

According to the city, Toronto has already seen 100 mm of rain since early April, causing rising water levels in Lake Ontario.

“Flooding is most likely to occur in areas that have historically experienced frequent flooding such as the Don River Valley, the eastern and western beaches, the Toronto Islands and other lakefront/shoreline areas,” the city said in a news release.

They are encouraging motorists to plan ahead and consider using public transit in case of possible road closures while the heavy rainfall persists throughout Friday and into Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Mayor John Tory also advised travelers to “exercise caution on the roads & watch for pedestrians.”

“Please steer clear of ravines & other waterways. You can call @311Toronto to report flooding,” he stated.

Environment Canada is advising Torontonians to keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

“Consider moving valuable items to higher levels,” the weather agency said.

Weather experts say the rain is expected to taper off during the night-time on Saturday as temperatures drop to a chilly low of 3 C with periods of rain.