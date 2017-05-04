Why this 87-year-old Island resident won't leave his home

The upcoming downpour that threatens an evacuation of Toronto Island won’t force 87-year-old Jimmy Jones from his home.

Despite the flurry of preparation — setting up pumps, dykes and 2,500 sandbags — he is staying put. In fact, he never considered going to the mainland to endure the storm.

"It never once crossed my mind," he told Metro in his home on Ward’s Island.

Jimmy Jones, after all, is an islander.

He has been an island resident since 1932, when he moved with his family from Parkdale. His father, a professional clown, wanted to be closer to where he would give performances at Hanlan's Point.

Jones’ work also kept him tied to the island. He operated a water taxi service and later worked at the island school.

Jones has seen a lot in that time, but he is not the oldest islander. That distinction belongs to 100-year-old Rose Wilson, his mother-in-law. She will also tough out the storm, because that is the islander way.

Jones recalls previous floods brought on by downpour, like one in the early ’90s or the one in 1972 that required sandbags and ruined some homes. But if the hated former parks commissioner Tommy Thompson couldn’t get him and his neighbours off the island, the weather won’t either.

The city’s parks department has a better relationship with islanders than when Jones stood up to potential eviction in the early ’70s, and he trusts they’ll do what’s necessary to protect Ward’s Island homes.

City spokesperson Wynna Brown tells Metro that several city divisions are working on the issue and that “we have crews working very closely on mitigation.” The city has an evacuation plan if it’s necessary and will continue to monitor the situation, said Brown.

While some islanders made last-minute preparations for the storm — groceries and extra jugs of water were spotted on the ferry — he says he’ll be fine without the extra supplies.