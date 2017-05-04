Let's all get along: How to repair strained Wynne-Tory relationship

It’s plain to see, the mayor and the premier can’t seem to agree on much these days (this story included).

But what many in the city agree on is, it’s time for this spat to stop.

A look to the U.S. may suggest that extreme discord is the norm in politics, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Metro reached out to family counsellors and workplace therapists to solicit relationship advice on behalf of John Tory and Kathleen Wynne.

Step 1: Recognize the problem and stop demonizing one other, advised Paul Clark, a Mississauga-based family therapist.

Next, they need to “give up being right,” he said, though with different mandates, he acknowledged sometimes they are both right.

“Both of them are trying to do a lot of things with not enough money,” Clark said.

Brandon Smith, a workplace therapist based in Atlanta, Ga., said public displays of animosity are signs it might be too late.

“One of them has to fall on their sword,” Smith said, in order to start healing.

He recommends one-on-one talks to foster understanding. Then repair the public-facing relationship with a joint press conference apologizing, acknowledging one another’s positions, and introducing a plan to move forward.

The stand-off seems to be part of a trend in global politics, Smith added, noting “there’s less interest in really hearing the other person, more interest in over-taking the other person’s position by being louder.”

If Clark could assign homework, he would advise Tory refrain from any public sniping for the next two weeks.

“TV’s probably not the place to do that, because when you do that, Premier Wynne doesn’t see that you’re upset, she sees just that you’re attacking her,” he said. For Wynne, he said the same: offer direct lines communication before making public announcements, like the spiking of road tolls.

“I always tell couples, just check in,” Clark said, adding they need to offer some olive branches to re-build trust.

Clark constantly reminds couples that wars are not fought over right and wrong; they’re fought over right and right. But you have to ask yourself: do you want to be right or do you want to be happy?

“Help them understand,” Clark said. “You’re not fighting the person, you’re fighting the problem.”

How Wynne, Tory responded to the advice:

“The premise of your story is offensive and implies a relationship between the Mayor and Premier beyond the professional one that exists. I can't imagine a similar story featuring two male politicians,” wrote Jennifer Beaudry, a spokesperson for the Premier's office, in an emailed statement.

"Mayor Tory reads the Metro print edition daily and looks forward to seeing any advice your story has for him as he continues to stand up for Toronto,” Don Peat, Tory’s director of communications, wrote in an email.

The timeline of the crumbling Wynne-Tory relationship

By: David Hains / Metro; with files from Torstar News Service



October 2007: As leader of the provincial Conservatives, John Tory runs for Kathleen Wynne’s Don Valley West seat in the 2007 election. He loses by 11 percentage points. In front of a raucous crowd of supporters, Wynne tells her supporters, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to continue to represent this riding.”

Mayoral campaign 2014: John Tory is endorsed by several provincial Liberals, including Toronto MPPs Michael Coteau, Peter Milczyn, Mitzie Hunter and Brad Duguid. “My Liberal colleagues at Queen’s Park are almost unanimously enthusiastic about John’s candidacy,” said Duguid in September 2014.

October 2014: While on a trade mission to China, Kathleen Wynne is told that John Tory won the Toronto mayoral election over Doug Ford and Olivia Chow. “Hallelujah,” she exclaims.

January 2015: Though Tory believes he struck a deal with Wynne to restore

$86 million in funding, the province says that’s not the case. Tory criticizes Finance Minister Charles Sousa, and the city papers over the budget by borrowing from itself in future years.

October 2016: The province and the city announce they’ve reached an agreement on $7 billion in transit funding. The deal includes $3.7 billion for Regional Express Rail, which is necessary for John Tory’s proposed six new SmartTrack stations.

November 2016: Tory announces his support for road tolls and a hotel tax to help fund Toronto’s infrastructure, both of which require provincial approval.

January 2017: After seeing his plan for road tolls nixed by Kathleen Wynne, Tory complains that he doesn’t want to be the “little boy going up to Queen’s Park in short pants.”

April 2017: The provincial budget doesn’t feature the money for social housing and transit the mayor hoped for. He says the Liberals have “turned their backs” on Toronto.