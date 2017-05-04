Why Toronto's getting a month’s worth of rain over the next few days

Toronto is expected to get as much rain over the next few days as it normally gets for all of May, a result of abnormal temperatures over the last two months, Environment Canada says.

Up to 70 millimetres of rain are expected from Thursday afternoon to Saturday night. Toronto usually receives about 74 mm of rain in May.

About 20 mm has already fallen this month prior to this weekend’s storm, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said.

“May showers are just bringing more showers,” Phillips said.

In March, moisture in the ground that would normally have evaporated froze instead, a result of colder than normal temperatures. A warmer April caused the frozen ground to melt, which meant extra moisture in the air leading to a wet spring.

From Jan. 1 to May 2, Toronto typically receives about 150 millimetres of rain, but there’s been almost double this amount at 284 millimetres.

Temperatures will reach 10 C on Friday and dip to 5 C on Saturday. There’s a 70 per cent chance of snow or flurries Sunday when temperatures are expected to reach 4 C during the day and a low of 0 C overnight.

This weekend’s forecast might not be the end of heavy rainfall in Toronto this month but it’s hard to tell, Phillips said.

“It’s a bit of a crapshoot.”