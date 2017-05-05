Toronto's war on the plastic water bottle is back

Toronto is reviving a war on plastic water bottles.

At Thursday’s Parks and Environment Committee meeting, Beaches-East York coun. Janet Davis successfully asked for a report on the city’s Bottled Water Policy.

Introduced in 2008 as part of a larger environmental plan to get rid of disposable plastic materials, the goal was to gradually phase out the sale and distribution of bottled water on city property.

The strategy sought to improve access to tap water by installing water fountains and refilling stations in public places. But by 2012 nearly 140 parks and city facilities had been exempted from the policy due to the lack of drinking water. A recommendation was made then to install 10 new water filling stations per year, but nobody followed up to check the status until now.

“It has sort of fallen out of many people’s memory but the policy is still in place,” said Davis, noting she was prompted to revive the issue last month when council approved an exemption to sell water bottles at Nathan Phillips Square during Canada 150 celebrations.

She wants an update on where the city stands on the ban, the state of existing water fountains and how many new ones are needed in every public park and facility. A report is expected by September, in time for any recommendations to be included in next year’s budget.

“We are going to be missing the target of our climate change plan if we don’t increase our waste diversion rates,” she said, adding it’s important for people to change behaviour and adopt the mantra of reduce, reuse and recycle.