Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in Canadian business this week:

Don't blame me, I voted for Kodos: It won't be just political junkies feasting on the results of the B.C. election Tuesday. The business community will be watching the outcome of a campaign where NDP Leader John Horgan, the chief rival of Christy Clark's Liberal government, has spoken out against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline and cast doubt over the Site C hydro dam.

ABCs - Anger, Bombardier, Compensation: There could be fireworks at Bombardier's annual meeting Thursday in Montreal. A month ago, following public uproar, the company delayed plans to give their executives a bump in compensation of nearly 50 per cent. The company has benefited from financial support from the federal and Quebec governments.

Opening the books: Many may not have heard of Home Capital a month ago. How that's changed. The mortgage lender has been in the news almost daily, with customers yanking their deposits from the company, its stock sinking, and an investigation by the Ontario Securities Commission underway. On Thursday it reports its first-quarter results, which have been delayed.

Playing hard to get: PrivateBancorp investors will vote Friday on CIBC's $6.8-billion takeover offer, which has been sweetened twice in recent weeks in an attempt to win approval by the shareholders of the Chicago-based bank.