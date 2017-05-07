Grandfather's lost WWI bugle from France now in back in family's hands

Only one word came to David Bootes’s mind when he was asked what it was like to finally hold the 101-year-old bugle that belonged to his grandfather, a Canadian soldier who’d fought in the First World War.

“Wow.”

The Thiepval Visitor Centre, a museum dedicated to the Battle of the Somme in France, was contacted last month by a man, a resident of Le Havre, in Normandy, who found the bugle in his parents’ home.

The bugle belonged to Sgt. Albert George Bootes with the 156 Battalion.

With a British colleague, centre employee Céline Jasiak was able to link the battalion number and name — misspelled “Boots” — stamped on the bugle to records for a Canadian soldier who returned home after the war, died in 1944 and was buried in Prospect Cemetery, near St. Clair Ave. W. and Caledonia Rd.

Jasiak reached out to the Star asking for help locating relatives so the bugle could be returned to the soldier’s family. David Bootes, 68, was found in Scarborough; the package from France arrived at his home Thursday.

Reached by phone shortly after, Bootes struggled to find words to describe how he was feeling.

“I don’t know how to explain it, to be honest with you,” he said, laughing. “It’s a piece of history . . . I didn’t know existed, and wow . . . to see it and even touch it.”

Until he found out about the bugle, Bootes knew very little about his paternal family history; he was born after his grandfather died, doesn’t have any photos of him, and didn’t even know he was buried in Toronto.

The bugle is Bootes’s first concrete connection to him.

“It’s in very good condition and was very well-treated,” Bootes said of the instrument. “It’s given me an insight into my family that I didn’t know existed.”

Along with the bugle, the museum included several souvenirs from Thiepval, including a fold-out postcard, pins, a crank-up music box and a badge commemorating the Battle of the Somme.

Jasiak also had a friend take photos at the Lijssenthoek Military Cemetery in Belgium, where Bootes’s uncle is buried. The uncle, who has the same name as Bootes’s grandfather, also fought in the First World War but was killed in the Battle of Passchendaele.

“I’d never heard that, in fact, he’d been buried in Belgium,” Bootes said.

Although Bootes had originally planned to display the bugle on his mantle, he said he’ll now likely put it in his office after he has a custom display case built for it; he’s also planning on sending the Thiepval Visitor Centre a package in return as a way to say thanks.

“I suspect it will be something in the form of an Inuit soapstone carving. Somebody quipped about maybe sending some maple syrup, but my thought is the soapstone carving would probably foot the bill,” he said.

Suddenly discovering so much about his family after a lifetime of only knowing their names has been an “emotional rollercoaster,” Bootes added.