Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end
A male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision near King and River Sts.
A male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck in a three-vehicle collision near King and River Sts. on Sunday morning, Toronto police report.
Traffic services received a call about a collision at 6:20 a.m. The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police say.
The occupants of the vehicles were not injured, police say.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate, and the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars are on diversion.
