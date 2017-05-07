Photos: Raccoon drops in on Pearson airport baggage claim

A rebellious raccoon showed up to greet new arrivals at Toronto Pearson International Airport Friday, delighting travelers and inspiring jokes about Toronto’s unofficial mascot.

A video of the critter, posted to Twitter by Cameron Graham, shows the raccoon peeking out from the ceiling to look at the passengers below. Graham said he was waiting to greet his wife, who was coming home from a trip to Edmonton, when the little head popped out of a gap in tiles in the ceiling.

“There he was, having a good gander at everyone,” Graham said.

In the video, people can be heard cooing at the raccoon as they excitedly took photos and video.

“Aw, look at his face,” one woman exclaims.

Pearson spokesperson Natalie Moncur told the Star the raccoon was at the baggage claim Saturday morning, and wildlife staff were attempting to safely trap the raccoon.

“We also have a safety officer on site,” Moncur said via email.

By Saturday morning, Torontonians were already taking to Twitter to joke about the raccoon’s trip to the airport, with some calling it an undercover agent and others calling it part of the city’s welcoming committee.

Hillary Marshall, vice-president of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, also chimed in.

“He might need to be deported,” she said via Twitter.

Others took the chance to remember other times raccoons infiltrated Toronto’s transit system. It wouldn’t be the first time. In February, one of the creatures hopped on the subway during the morning rush hour.

All jokes aside, however, raccoons behaving oddly might actually be sick. Instead of taking out your phone if you see one, the Toronto Wildlife Centre recommends calling their staff or Toronto Animal Services for help.