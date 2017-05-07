Syrian family names baby Justin Trudeau after Canadian PM

You could say Afraa and Muhammad Bilan have big aspirations for their son. Or, they are just very grateful for the Prime Minister of Canada.

At 6:15 p.m. on May 4, their third child was born in a Calgary hospital. His first name? Justin Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan was named in honour of Canada’s prime minister.

His parents, the Bilans, are Syrian refugees who came to Canada in February 2016 with their two eldest children Naya, 4, and Nael, 3. They decided to name their newborn baby after Canada’s leader because of his refugee initiative, which helped them escape from war-torn Damascus, Syria.

“We love this man, we appreciate him,” said Afraa Bilan. “He helped a lot of refugees. He’s the reason we are in Canada.”

Bilan said that it was hard to adjust to life in Canada at first because of the cold weather, and because they did not know a lot of English. However, they are thankful to be here, she said, and happy to welcome their first Canadian son.

“He’s the first Canadian,” she said. “He got his citizenship before us!”

They hope one day their son Justin Trudeau will get to meet his namesake.