Carnival spirit comes early in Scarborough's Malvern community

It’s still months away from the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, but the festival is already heating up in Malvern.

Twice a week since the beginning of the year, the Taibu Community Health Centre hosts dance classes for people in the Malvern area who are keen on getting their bodies in the right shape and form for the annual summer carnival.

Initially developed in partnership with York University and the Black Health Alliance, the program sought to develop healthy habits among black communities in an effort to fight against health complications. But it has quickly evolved into a series of sessions for people to get ready for the big summer event.

“The place is always jam-packed. There’s so much interest,” said Estella Williams, a health promoter in Malvern who helps organize the dance sessions. “The music, the dance, the relationship building, eating healthier and losing weight, it’s all about the Caribbean spirit here.”

Williams said the program is open to everyone, but the majority are women from the community who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources to work out and get their bodies in good shape.

Dance instructor Kevin Carrington called the whole process a marathon.

“They have to develop the kind of stamina that will be needed to stand and match in the parade for many hours,” he said, noting the program uses dancing and exercising as a spiritual motivator.