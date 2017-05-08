Video: Deer takes a swift swim in rain-swollen Humber River

The worst of our waterlogged weekend predictions didn’t come true in Toronto, so this deer celebrated with a swim (maybe not by choice).

A video uploaded to YouTube by user Laserist on Friday shows the deer cruising down the rain-swollen Humber River before climbing onto the bank in Étienne Brûlé Park, near Bloor and Jane.

Of course, the “swept away” included in the title may be overstating things just a touch. Deer are incredibly strong swimmers and a swift current is far from a stiff challenge for the agile animals.

Torontonians were told to batten down the hatches last week with Environment Canada predicting heavy rains that could trigger flooding after spring’s wetter than usual opening weeks left the GTA ground saturated.

Fortunately, downpours that dumped more than 51 millimetres of rain on the area Thursday and Friday eased into light rains on Saturday, sparing the region from major flooding.

In a Friday press conference, Mayor John Tory had praise for city workers and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority who did a lot of heavy lifting in the name of flood prevention.