Video: The sea returns an Irish beach it swept away decades ago

The sea has given back an Irish beach it swallowed during a storm more than three decades ago.

The seashore at Dooagh, on the southern coast of Ireland’s Achill Island, has been an unwelcoming crop of rock since a storm wiped away the sandy beach in 1984.

“Before it disappeared, the beach had been there for as long as living memory, almost continually,” said Achill Tourism manager Sean Molloy. “Until 1984-85, during that time there was some big storms that really destroyed the beach and it was completely washed away.”

That all changed during a ten-day period last month that saw a series of tides deposit hundreds of thousands of tons of sand along the 300-metre beach, helped along by a continual supply of northbound winds.

“It was very constant and steady and it must have transported eroded material from somewhere,” Molloy said.

A History-Soaked Shore

Aside from being a top tourism draw, the beach at Dooagh earned a storied past before it was unceremoniously swept away in the 80s.

A drone video shot in March shows the Dooagh Beach area before April tides brought the sand back.

During the famine of 1845, many families moved to the stretch of coastline to be closer to the ocean for fishing and the area’s fertile turf for farming. A bugler would even summon locals to the beach when tides washed nutrient-laden seaweed on to the shore. The instrument itself is in the hands of a local man whose grandfather many generations back used to blow the summons.