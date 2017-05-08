Video: The sea returns an Irish beach it swept away decades ago
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The sea has given back an Irish beach it swallowed during a storm more than three decades ago.
The seashore at Dooagh, on the southern coast of Ireland’s Achill Island, has been an unwelcoming crop of rock since a storm wiped away the sandy beach in 1984.
“Before it disappeared, the beach had been there for as long as living memory, almost continually,” said Achill Tourism manager Sean Molloy. “Until 1984-85, during that time there was some big storms that really destroyed the beach and it was completely washed away.”
That all changed during a ten-day period last month that saw a series of tides deposit hundreds of thousands of tons of sand along the 300-metre beach, helped along by a continual supply of northbound winds.
“It was very constant and steady and it must have transported eroded material from somewhere,” Molloy said.
A History-Soaked Shore
Aside from being a top tourism draw, the beach at Dooagh earned a storied past before it was unceremoniously swept away in the 80s.
A drone video shot in March shows the Dooagh Beach area before April tides brought the sand back.
During the famine of 1845, many families moved to the stretch of coastline to be closer to the ocean for fishing and the area’s fertile turf for farming. A bugler would even summon locals to the beach when tides washed nutrient-laden seaweed on to the shore. The instrument itself is in the hands of a local man whose grandfather many generations back used to blow the summons.
British novelist Graham Greene is also said to have ties to the beach and local lore claims he wrote parts of The Heart of the Matter during a visit to the area with his partner, Catherine Walston in the 1940s.
Most Popular
-
Sleeping man shot in head because of 'beef,' Jimmy Mevlin Jr. murder trial told
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll
-
Colbert, Kimmel warn viewers Trump is no laughing matter: Schneller
-
Defence team for William Sandeson suggesting Halifax police homicide investigation was inadequate
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott