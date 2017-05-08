NDP promises Toronto social housing cash as mayor slams Liberal government

TORONTO — NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is promising Toronto social housing money if her party wins next year's election, as the city's mayor criticizes the Liberal government for what he calls a lack of support.

Horwath met with Toronto Mayor John Tory today, not long after Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown did the same, and promised that an NDP government would fund one third of social housing repairs.

Those meetings come as Premier Kathleen Wynne admits there is some discord between Tory and herself, but she insists the relationship is not broken.

Tory has been angry that Wynne denied him the power to impose road tolls, and has complained about a lack of new money in last month's provincial budget for social housing repairs.

He says that during the 2018 provincial election he intends to make sure the people of Toronto know each of the parties' positions on such matters.