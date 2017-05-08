Pride Toronto's 2017 grant survives its first test at city hall

Pride Toronto’s 2017 grant from the City of Toronto survived a first test at city hall despite calls to defund the huge annual celebration of gay rights.

Economic development committee members voted unanimously Monday to approve cultural organization grants including $260,000 for Pride after hearing deputations both in favour and opposed to the funding.

City council, however, will have final say at its meeting later this month and some members, including John Campbell, who was not at Monday’s meeting, have said they want the grant yanked.

The Toronto Police Association is upset that Pride organizers are asking police officers who march in the July parade not to wear police uniforms, carry their weapons or use police vehicles.

Mike McCormack, head of the association, has said no public money should go to a festival that excludes any group, and has called Pride’s position shameful.

More from Metro News:

Pride grew out of gay community protests against police raids that saw hundreds of men dragged out of bathhouses in 1981 and arrested, mocked and humiliated. Relations improved in recent years, however, to the point that many officers, gay and straight, were cheered as they marched in uniforms often adorned with rainbow flags.

During last year’s Pride Parade, Black Lives Matter Toronto held a sit-in, stopping the procession for about a half-hour.

The group opposes police presence in the parade because it could discourage marginalized communities from participating. At its annual general meeting in January, Pride adopted a list of Black Lives Matter Toronto demands including banning police floats from the parade.

Some councillors questioned the wisdom of Pride’s request but none voted against the grant.

“We love Pride in our city,” said Councillor Michael Thompson, chair of economic development, noting that city staff say Pride has not broken any of the requirements for organizations that receive cultural grants.

Pride executive director Olivia Nuamah told councillors she continues working with Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and members of her diverse community to find a permanent resolution in time for the 2018 parade.

Some gay Torontonians argue, however, that Pride acceding to Black Lives Matter demands is exclusionary.