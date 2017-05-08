When the mayor and premier get along, they can produce great things

We’ve seen this story before. The mayor of Toronto complains — often with merit — about the lack of provincial funding. The premier of the day scolds Toronto, which plays well in the rest of the province. It’s good optics for both people, but nothing gets done. And that’s where we’re at as John Tory lobbies Premier Kathleen Wynne for social housing and transit funding.

But the truly great moments are when the mayor and premier join forces to do the right thing. Here are four instances in which that happened:

St. Lawrence Market housing:

It’s hard to believe today, but the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood was once kind of a dump. With federal funding available, Toronto’s reform council saw an opportunity in the 1970s. Together, the likes of then-councillor John Sewell and mayor David Crombie led the way. Not wanting to be left out, the province took note of a good idea and contributed funds, too. Today, St. Lawrence Market is seen as affordable housing done right.

Toronto Cultural Renaissance:

From 2003–2010, Toronto saw a huge surge in arts and culture buildings. There was the Frank Gehry AGO, the TIFF Bell Lightbox, the OCAD building on stilts and the ROM’s controversial crystal addition. This wasn’t a coincidence. It was based on political leadership by David Miller and Dalton McGuinty as well as work by city staff such as Toronto’s 2003 Culture Plan for the Creative City.

Waterfront Toronto:

The arms-length agency was born from Toronto’s failed bid for the 2008 Olympic Games. All three levels of government, including Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, Premier Mike Harris and Mayor Mel Lastman, recognized that the waterfront revitalization pitched as the centrepiece of a Toronto games was a good plan. So they decided to do it anyway.

Transit City: