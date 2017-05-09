News / Toronto

Beer and cider sales coming to more Ontario grocery stores this summer

Beer and cider sales will be hitting the shelves at another 76 grocery stores across the province this summer.

Torstar News Service/File

Beer and cider sales will be hitting the shelves at another 76 grocery stores across the province this summer.

The province has expanded the list of grocery stores that can sell beer and cider, just in time for summer.

The Liberals loosened liquor laws enough to allow 58 stores to sell alcohol in 2015, and the pilot was an instant sales success – despite some of the restrictive guidelines imposed on retailers.

“We want to get this right. People are going to have access to alcohol anyway,” Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in 2015. “Things have not changed in almost 90 years. Now we’ve got all these craft brewers expanding and growing within the province.”

The 76 newly authorized locations will begin selling beer and cider by July, bringing the total number of suds sellers to 206 across the province.

Fortinos

Burlington

1059 Plains Rd. E

Fortinos

Toronto

330 Queens Plate Dr.

Fortinos

Oakville

493 Dundas St. W.

Loblaws

Richmond Hill

301 High Tech Rd.

Loblaws

Toronto

650 Dupont St.

Loblaws

Toronto

396 St. Clair Ave. W.

Loblaws

Toronto

60 Carlton St.

Longo's

Brampton

7700 Hurontario St.

Longo's

Toronto

15 York St.

Longo's

Vaughan

9200 Weston Rd. W.

Metro

Brampton

10886 Hurontario St.

Metro

Toronto

89 Gould St.

Metro

Toronto

100 Lynn Williams St.

Metro

Toronto

735 College St.

Pat Mart

Mississauga

3415-333 Dundas St. E.

Real Canadian Superstore

Ajax

30 Kingston Rd. W.

Sobeys

Toronto

147 Laird Dr.

Sobeys

Oakville

1500 Upper Middle Rd.

Sobeys

Toronto

81 St.Clair Ave. E.

Starsky Fine Foods

Mississauga

3115 Dundas St. W.

Starsky Fine Foods

Mississauga

2040 Dundas St. E.

Vince's Martket

Sharon

19101 Leslie St.

Walmart Supercentre

Brampton

50 Quarry Edge Dr.

Walmart Supercentre

Mississauga

100 City Centre Dr.

Walmart Supercentre

Bowmanville

Hwy #2 Bowmanville

Walmart Supercentre

Milton

1280 Steeles Ave. E.

Walmart Supercentre

Oshawa

1741 Harmony Rd.

Walmart Supercentre

Toronto

799 Milner Ave.

Walmart Supercentre

Toronto

1900 Eglinton Ave.

Walmart Supercentre

Mississauga

800 Matheson Blvd.

Walmart Supercentre

Brampton

30 Coventry Rd.

Walmart Supercentre

Woodbridge

8300 Highway 27

Walmart Supercentre

Oshawa

680 Laval Dr

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...