Beer and cider sales coming to more Ontario grocery stores this summer
The province has expanded the list of grocery stores that can sell beer and cider, just in time for summer.
The Liberals loosened liquor laws enough to allow 58 stores to sell alcohol in 2015, and the pilot was an instant sales success – despite some of the restrictive guidelines imposed on retailers.
“We want to get this right. People are going to have access to alcohol anyway,” Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in 2015. “Things have not changed in almost 90 years. Now we’ve got all these craft brewers expanding and growing within the province.”
The 76 newly authorized locations will begin selling beer and cider by July, bringing the total number of suds sellers to 206 across the province.
|
Fortinos
|
Burlington
|
1059 Plains Rd. E
|
Fortinos
|
Toronto
|
330 Queens Plate Dr.
|
Fortinos
|
Oakville
|
493 Dundas St. W.
|
Loblaws
|
Richmond Hill
|
301 High Tech Rd.
|
Loblaws
|
Toronto
|
650 Dupont St.
|
Loblaws
|
Toronto
|
396 St. Clair Ave. W.
|
Loblaws
|
Toronto
|
60 Carlton St.
|
Longo's
|
Brampton
|
7700 Hurontario St.
|
Longo's
|
Toronto
|
15 York St.
|
Longo's
|
Vaughan
|
9200 Weston Rd. W.
|
Metro
|
Brampton
|
10886 Hurontario St.
|
Metro
|
Toronto
|
89 Gould St.
|
Metro
|
Toronto
|
100 Lynn Williams St.
|
Metro
|
Toronto
|
735 College St.
|
Pat Mart
|
Mississauga
|
3415-333 Dundas St. E.
|
Real Canadian Superstore
|
Ajax
|
30 Kingston Rd. W.
|
Sobeys
|
Toronto
|
147 Laird Dr.
|
Sobeys
|
Oakville
|
1500 Upper Middle Rd.
|
Sobeys
|
Toronto
|
81 St.Clair Ave. E.
|
Starsky Fine Foods
|
Mississauga
|
3115 Dundas St. W.
|
Starsky Fine Foods
|
Mississauga
|
2040 Dundas St. E.
|
Vince's Martket
|
Sharon
|
19101 Leslie St.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Brampton
|
50 Quarry Edge Dr.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Mississauga
|
100 City Centre Dr.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Bowmanville
|
Hwy #2 Bowmanville
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Milton
|
1280 Steeles Ave. E.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Oshawa
|
1741 Harmony Rd.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Toronto
|
799 Milner Ave.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Toronto
|
1900 Eglinton Ave.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Mississauga
|
800 Matheson Blvd.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Brampton
|
30 Coventry Rd.
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Woodbridge
|
8300 Highway 27
|
Walmart Supercentre
|
Oshawa
|
680 Laval Dr
