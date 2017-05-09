Beer and cider sales coming to more Ontario grocery stores this summer

The province has expanded the list of grocery stores that can sell beer and cider, just in time for summer.

The Liberals loosened liquor laws enough to allow 58 stores to sell alcohol in 2015, and the pilot was an instant sales success – despite some of the restrictive guidelines imposed on retailers.

“We want to get this right. People are going to have access to alcohol anyway,” Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in 2015. “Things have not changed in almost 90 years. Now we’ve got all these craft brewers expanding and growing within the province.”

The 76 newly authorized locations will begin selling beer and cider by July, bringing the total number of suds sellers to 206 across the province.