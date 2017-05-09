Canada Post unveils stamp celebrating same-sex marriage rights in country

TORONTO — The latest Canada Post stamp commemorating Canada's 150th birthday pays tribute to the fact that same-sex couples have the right to get married in this country.

The agency unveiled the stamp in Toronto on Tuesday at a local centre that serves as a hub for the city's LGBTQ community.

The maple-leaf-shaped stamp shows an image of a rainbow flag and the words "marriage equality" in both French and English.

Canada Post is issuing 10 special stamps to honour key moments in Canada's 150-year history.

It says the day in 2005 when same-sex marriage became legal across the country is one of the milestones that have shaped Canada.