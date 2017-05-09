Photos: Design students sketch out their vision for Toronto's Rail Deck Park

When Mayor John Tory and local councillor Joe Cressy proposed Rail Deck Park last summer, imaginations ran wild.

Could the 8.5-hectare park in the heart of downtown be Toronto’s own High Line or Millennium Park? Or could we make something to call our own?

Toronto-based design firm DIALOG was excited by these possibilities. They enlisted Carleton students to develop feasible ideas for the project, with the firm's support.

The students developed ideas that used Toronto’s existing space that surrounds the area, and ideas that were cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly.

One group of students put together a pitch that’s something of a mood ring — one end of the park would be designed and programmed to be romantic and calm, while the other has more of a focus on high-energy activities.

While the designs aren’t part of an official submission, they help spark more conversations about how Toronto can build a great park.