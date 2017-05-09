News / Toronto

Photos: Design students sketch out their vision for Toronto's Rail Deck Park

The proposed park for Toronto's downtown core is getting interest from Carleton students.

Toronto-based design firm DIALOG recruited some Carleton students to dream up a potential future for Toronto's proposed Rail Deck Park.

Meaghan Wilson/DIALOG Carleton Studio

When Mayor John Tory and local councillor Joe Cressy proposed Rail Deck Park last summer, imaginations ran wild.

Could the 8.5-hectare park in the heart of downtown be Toronto’s own High Line or Millennium Park? Or could we make something to call our own?

Toronto-based design firm DIALOG was excited by these possibilities. They enlisted Carleton students to develop feasible ideas for the project, with the firm's support.

The students developed ideas that used Toronto’s existing space that surrounds the area, and ideas that were cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly.

One group of students put together a pitch that’s something of a mood ring — one end of the park would be designed and programmed to be romantic and calm, while the other has more of a focus on high-energy activities.

While the designs aren’t part of an official submission, they help spark more conversations about how Toronto can build a great park.

Here’s a look at some of the proposals: 

A design by Diego Juarez Gallo introduces a hearty helping of nature to the city's congested core.

Diego Juarez Gallo/DIALOG Carleton Studio

Michael Yoshumura's plans include a multi-modal transport enthusiast's dream to connect it to the rest of the city.

Michael Yoshimura/DIALOG Carleton Studio

This is what you'll find at the terminus of Michael's multi-modal dream.

Michael Yoshimura/DIALOG Carleton Studio

Oliver Tang's ambitious vision brings a taste of Vancouver to downtown Toronto.

Oliver Tang/DIALOG Carleton Studio

