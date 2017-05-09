Home Capital has potential buyer for up to $1.5 billion of its mortgages

TORONTO — Home Capital Group (TSX:HCG) says an independent third party wishes to buy up to $1.5 billion of its mortgage assets — a move that would give the cash-strapped lender more flexibility while it seeks additional funds.

The company — which has seen depositors withdraw more than $1 billion from their accounts recently — says the unidentified party has indicated a non-binding intention to buy at least $500 million of qualifying uninsured mortgages immediately.

In addition to that, the buyer could buy up to $500 million of additional uninsured mortgages and up to $500 million in mortgages that are insured.

Home Capital didn't disclose what the buyer would pay or when a firm deal would be concluded.

The company's interim chief executive, Bonita Then, says the proposed sale is to designed to give Home Capital the ability to continue serving as many customers as possible through its network of mortgage brokers.