Improvements at Loblaw boost Weston Q1 profit to $107 million, dividend rising

TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN) is reporting a 189 per cent increase to its first-quarter profit, mostly because of improved results from its stake in Loblaw (TSX:L).

The Toronto-based company, which also owns the Weston Foods bakery business, had $107 million or 83 cents per share of net income for common shareholders in the quarter ended March 25.

That's up from $37 million in the comparable period last year, even though revenue was unchanged at $10.8 billion.

Weston said the year-over-year improvement in its net income was due to several factors, including better underlying performance at Loblaw's retail segment and the parent company's increased ownership in Loblaw.

This year's first-quarter profit was also helped by a $47 million positive adjustment to the fair value of its previously announced agreement to sell 9.6 million common shares of Loblaw.