Toronto police advise people to stop climbing cranes

Toronto Police’s plea to the public: Stop climbing the damn cranes.

“It’s an unsafe practice, it’s not allowed, none of the people that own these buildings would allow anyone to climb up there,” said police spokesperson David Hopkinson.

The practice of climbing up construction site cranes seems to have increased in Toronto after a woman was rescued from the sky in dramatic fashion nearly two weeks ago.

This Sunday a trio of teenagers were spotted on a crane atop a construction site near Bayview and River. The caller who alerted the police said the youth in the air were even throwing things down. But by the time officers and fire crews arrived at the scene, the offenders had already climbed down and fled.

Hopkinson said climbing the cranes appears to be part of a worldwide phenomenon, much like rooftopping or slacklining. They’re all habits where people go to extreme heights to take pictures or video and sometimes perform stunts.

While the intentions may be innocent or naïve, Hopkinson warns a few of the climbers in some countries have fallen to their deaths.