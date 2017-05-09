Friendly wager over Raptors-Cavaliers spills into public service

The Toronto Raptors may have been crushed by the Cleveland Cavaliers but it could mean a stronger bond between the two cities.

Two councillors on either side of the border have vowed to take the sports rivalry between Toronto and Cleveland beyond just professional games, and apply the same spirit to civic engagement.

As the two cities prepared to battle in the NBA playoffs, Coun. Josh Matlow of Toronto and his Cleveland counterpart Matt Zone defied the classic politician beers or jerseys bets and turned instead to public service.

Related Support for Raptors ignites wagers and trash talk

Matlow’s ward has a street named Cleveland, and that’s where Zone would have come to do the cleanup had the Raptors won. Now, Matlow will gear up to go south of the border and help “clean sweep” a street in Cleveland that’ll be temporarily named Toronto Way for the occasion.

But that will be just the beginning of what’s hoped to be a long-term partnership for both cities to learn from each other. The two councillors are already working on a co-authored op-ed about how to be an inclusive and welcoming city.

“We’re living in an era where immigrants are affected by unfortunate policies that President Trump has introduced,” Matlow said, noting that Toronto is seen as one of the most diverse cities in the world.

“Diversity is one of the reasons for our success and other people can learn from our experiences.”

Matlow’s visit to Cleveland will also allow him to interact and share priorities with members of the National League of Cities – the American version of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities – of which Zone is the president.

Matlow added that both cities share a concern about what climate change means for the Great Lakes, another reason to explore partnerships on environmental projects.