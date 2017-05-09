TDSB shuts down Snapchat, Netflix and Instagram in schools

The Toronto District School Board has blocked all Wi-Fi and network access to Snapchat, Netflix and Instagram in schools until the end of the academic year because their students – none of whom are Kim Kardashian – have basically broken the internet.

The school board said the measures will be effective starting from Tuesday until June 30, and are necessary because the three sites alone use up to 20 per cent of the TDSB’s network activity each day.

“As mobile device usage increases, so do the demands on this network, which was not designed to support this level of activity,” the board said in a media release Monday.

According to the TDSB, almost half of the schools in the system use an “older, slower network,” which cannot keep up with the growing traffic. The traffic overload has caused “slowness and lagging on the network.”

Tasks like “daily attendance, registering students, generating and printing report cards and submitting information to the Ministry have become almost impossible to complete,” the school board said.

“This is an important time of year, teachers are implementing exams and trying to do report cards, and it got to the point where the administrative staff couldn’t get their work done,” said TDSB spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz.

“We looked at the traffic and found that a lot of it was being used in an area that’s not really an educational tool,” Schwartz-Maltz said. “This was the best bang-for-buck option to maximize efficiency on the network.”

The school board stressed that the measures are only temporary and are meant to help keep school operations running smoothly and allow students and staff to experience effective teaching and learning until the network is improved.

The TDSB said that a permanent solution will hopefully be in place by the time the kids come back in September, because Bell plans to install a newer and faster network in all schools during the summer and continue the work throughout the 2017-2018 school year.