Beads at SickKids Hospital reward children for their bravery

Minnie’s favourite bead is a big red heart.

It was the 11-year-old girl’s reward for going through a heart transplant at the Hospital for Sick Children in February. While most would be scared by such a major operation, she was more concerned about getting her bead.

“The beads make us excited,” she says. “They also show you are brave, and you have done it.”

The bravery bead program at SickKids, which turns 15 this year, gives children the chance to collect a different bead for every procedure, pinprick and test, marking a milestone in their recovery.

This program is a partnership between the Women’s Auxiliary volunteers and the Child Life Specialists.

“There are a number of procedures and each procedure has a bead attached to it,” explains Judy Hurrell, the bead coordinator.

Her favourite bead is the discharge bead, a sparkly golden yellow bead.

The program has over 100 beads including pink, red, sparkly, golden yellow and ones shaped like “planes, trains and automobiles” for children who have to travel to SickKids. Star-shaped beads for tests and scans, red ones are for platelet and/or blood transfusion, a teddy bear bead for those in isolation, and “wow beads” that children can choose for doing something they were afraid to do.

“You get a wow bead by doing something you couldn’t do,” Minnie says. “I couldn’t take pills. I got a wow bead from taking a pill.”

This week Menaal (Minnie) Saeed came to the hospital for an echocardiogram.

Dressed in a black and white shirt, with black pants, pink sneakers and pink socks, she looks like any other 11-year-old girl, unless you happen to see, and know about, her collection of bravery beads. She has 1,150 beads so far.

Minnie spent about 11 months at SickKids, where she was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

“She had end state heart failure,” says her father, Saeed Alam as he watches Minnie. “We were devastated to hear the news. (The beads program) was the least important thing.”

“We thought — this is nothing,” he says with a shrug. “But almost immediately we realized that this is the thing that keeps her going. “She would wait the entire day for the bead.”

Alam says he remembers a day when Minnie had four procedures back-to-back.

“We were very scared,” he says. “But we saw her face. She was very excited that she’d get four beads for it. And she was happy. If you see from an adult perspective, it’s nothing but for her it’s everything.”

Three-year-old Penelope (Poppy) Rai has 11 strings of beads.

On Feb. 16 this year, before she turned three, Poppy was diagnosed with high risk stage 4 neuroblastoma — a tumour of the nervous system and the third most common pediatric cancer. Survival for children with high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma is less than 40 per cent.

Poppy spent several months at the SickKids and will begin her next round of treatment on May 15. While there has been no shrinking of cancer, it is under control with no further growth or spread.

This week Poppy was at SickKids for further tests.

After she had blood drawn, she went over to the table to pick out her beads — red, blue, a sparkly purple, a red and white.

“She loves the beads,” says Poppy’s mother Shawna Rai. “She doesn’t know what each bead means but she knows that they mean that she’s been brave. She collects them and puts them around her necklaces. She acknowledges that she earns these beads. It’s something to look forward to. So when she’s a bit older she’ll understand what each bead means and that’s her journey. It symbolizes what she’s been through. She’s overcome a lot of those things and those beads are tiny little miracles.”

Some of Poppy’s beads include a pink “bald” bead for when she lost her hair after chemotherapy, a smiley wow bead, and a blue, white and black Turkish evil eye bead.

Rai’s favourite beads are the ones from the ICU, a golden one when Poppy was taken off life support.